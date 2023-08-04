How to stream Lions pre-season games on FOX 2 for free

FOX 2 is once again the home of the Detroit Lions. That means training camp coverage all summer and two preseason games.

To say there's excitement around the team is putting it lightly. The Lions are not-so-quietly the darlings of the NFL as they're picked to win the division for the first time since 1993 – when it was the NFC Central and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were regular season opponents.

The Lions are ready to "bite some kneecaps", as head coach Dan Campbell would say.

We'll get our first taste of what to expect when the Lions play the Giants on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. in the first preseason game of the season.

The game will be airing live on FOX 2 and, for the first time, also streaming on FOX2Detroit.com, the FOX 2 News app, and FOX LOCAL, our connected TV streaming app. Streaming on all three of these platforms is 100% free, no cable/satellite login required as long as you are with the Detroit Metro viewing area.

To download the FOX 2 News app, head to the App Store or Google Play to download and watch.

As for FOX LOCAL, this is our new connected TV platform available now on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, and Google AndroidTV.

For viewers outside of the Metro Detroit area, you won't be able to stream the game and you will be seeing LiveNOW from FOX

We'll start with Gameday Live at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by the game and then postgame coverage from Ford Field.

That's not the only game we're streaming though. We'll also be streaming the second game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. That game, like the first, will be free for all viewers in the area.