Armada Township 16-year-old hit and killed by SUV while riding bicycle

The Brief A 16-year-old was killed in a traffic crash Friday morning in Armada Township. Officials say an SUV, while passing another vehicle, hit the 16-year-old while he was riding his bike. No other injuries were reported, according to police.



A car crash involving a bicyclist left a teenager dead in Armada on Friday.

What they're saying:

Michigan State Police say just after 5:30 a.m. on Friday, officials were called to Armada Ridge Road near True Road for a crash involving an SUV and a bicyclist.

According to investigators, a Jeep Compass traveling westbound by a 66-year-old man from Memphis was passing another vehicle when he then hit a 16-year-old boy from Armada on his bicycle. The boy was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

Local perspective:

Armada Area Schools responded to the death of the 16-year-old, who was a sophomore at Armada High School.

"Since news of the death, the school has implemented a crisis response plan to help the students and staff respond to the heartbreaking news," the school said in a press release. "In conjunction with colleagues from the Macomb Intermediate School District, the school will have the Media Center available to any student or staff in need."

The number they listed was for CARE of SE Michigan at 586-541-2273.

This incident remains under investigation.