Female murder suspect surrenders to Warren police after standoff streamed on Facebook

The Brief A police standoff was streamed by a female murder suspect in Warren on Friday. The standoff lasted hours and a male murder victim was recovered.



A female murder suspect is now in custody after barricading herself in her home for hours.

Big picture view:

The scene played out on Westminster Street in Warren, not far from Eight Mile - with much of it streaming on Facebook Live.

"The officers walked up to the house and they saw a body that was obviously deceased on the floor," said Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins. "They tried to make contact with the woman that was inside. The woman was uncooperative and started making suicidal and homicidal statements to the officers."

At one point she came out on the porch and they shot at her with rubber bullets. Despite the chaotic nature of the situation, crisis negotiators were able to make contact with the suspect and keep her on the phone for hours.

The woman was streaming live on Facebook while she was talking to an officer. Listen as she talks about the victim:

"Y’all was gonna let this beep walk away so you felt like you had to take it into your own hands, but I did because y’all ruled it an accident," she said.

Hawkins praised the work of the negotiators.

"Our negotiators did a fantastic job of contacting and gaining some level of comfort in terms of a conversation with the suspect))

"We’re still at the very infancy stages of this investigation, trying to unravel what happened," Hawkins said.

Around 11:15 a.m. — investigators were able to get the suspect to come out peacefully.

During the Facebook stream, blood could be seen on the floor as well as a knife.

One neighbor told FOX 2 that the home was a rental and she did not know the woman.