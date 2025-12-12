Sherrone Moore fallout: Tense court session digs up new details amid disastrous ex-coach case

The Brief The fired head coach of the storied Michigan football program, previously contracted to earn more than $6 million dollars this year. Prosecutors say Moore broke into the Ann Arbor-area apartment of his ex-girlfriend and executive assistant and wreaked havoc hours after being fired from his high-profile job with cause.



Tense moments were felt in a Washtenaw County courtroom as former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore faced charges for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home hours after he was fired from his lucrative post as the leader of the Wolverines on the field.

Big picture view:

On Wednesday night, Sherrone Moore is out of jail and preparing for his next court appearance in January after a week that has stunned this campus and the region while the country locks in on another scandal in the sports world.

It’s a moment described by many as surreal. The fired head coach of the storied Michigan football program, previously contracted to earn more than $6 million dollars this year, now on video facing a judge with a type of tension you can feel through your screen.

The leader of the Wolverines for two seasons who helped secure a national championship as a key staffer, was arraigned on criminal charges after a startling, whirlwind ordeal that rocked the sports world and beyond.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors say Moore broke into the Ann Arbor-area apartment of his ex-girlfriend and executive assistant and wreaked havoc hours after being fired from his high-profile job with cause.

Michigan’s athletic director said Moore had an inappropriate relationship that violated school policy.

"Barged his way into that apartment. Immediately proceeded to a kitchen drawer, grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors, and began to threaten his own life," said prosecutor Kati Rezmierski. "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life. And a series of very, very threatening, intimidating, terrifying, quite frankly, statements and behaviors there in that apartment."

Prosecutors laid out the very recent decline of a relationship between the staffer and Moore, a married father of three girls.

"They had an intimate relationship for a number of years — the defendant and victim. That our victim broke up with this defendant on Monday morning early, that there continued to be defendant making numerous phone calls and sending numerous texts from that time moving forward that she did not answer did not want," Rezmierski said.

Moore’s attorney, Joseph Simon, was speaking on his behalf.

"In terms of risk to public safety, my client is 39 years old — zero prior criminal history, zero prior contact with the criminal justice system in any fashion," he said.

The former coach posted bond and was released. FOX 2 cameras spotted people returning to his home Friday evening.

