Army Veteran who escaped homelessness now giving back

Every year, roughly 3,000 veterans walk into VOA Michigan in Detroit looking for help.

One of those veterans is Rudy Gadison. When he was in the Army, he served as a cook. The experience was heartwarming for him.

After his enlistment, he found himself homeless after falling behind on rent. He lived with uncertainty until he got in touch with VOA Michigan, where he met Jeff Houpt.

If you'd like to help VOA Michigan transform more lives, you can go to www.voami.org for more information.

FOX is also participating in Camo for your Cause. Learn more about the campaign here.