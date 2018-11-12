Memorial service for veterans whose remains were found at Cantrell Funeral Home
The remains of military veterans found in an abandoned funeral home in Detroit will be laid to rest Monday with military honors, in honor of Veterans Day.
Le'Host The Hair Company's veteran benefit program
The owner of a specialty wig shop in Ferndale is something something special this Veterans Day.
Pingree Detroit employing veterans to make leather goods
Pingree Detroit is the only leather and accessories company in Detroit where you can buy items made by veterans made in the Motor City.
Boots on the Ground in Detroit helping homeless veterans
FOX 2's Roop Raj introduces us to Boots on the Ground in Detroit.
Volunteers work to rehab Detroit's Hamilton Nursing Home
Home Depot is working with the Michigan Veterans Foundation to renovate the Hamilton Nursing Home on Detroit's east side.
Stiggy's Dogs train shelter dogs as veteran companions
Donna Fournier, Deanna Zwiesele and veteran Andrew Turner join us on The Nine to tell us more about Stiggy's Dogs and how it's impacted their lives.
The Mission Continues' Motown Muster June 24-29
Detroit Service Platoon Leader James Ellsberry joined us in studio to tell us more about the service marathon.