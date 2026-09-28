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Warren man hit, killed while teaching daughter to drive: police

By Megan Ziegler
FOX 2 Detroit
Warren
Published September 28, 2026 11:29 AM EDT
Published September 28, 2026 11:29 AM EDT
Warren man hit by car during driving lesson
Warren man hit by car during driving lesson

Warren man hit by car during driving lesson

Sources say that a 63-year-old Warren man was killed Sunday evening while giving a driving lesson. He was allegedly run over by the student driver.

Police in Warren are investigating a deadly crash that involved a father and daughter. 

What we know:

A crash happened Sunday afternoon in the 24000 block of Warner Avenue, which is near Stephens and Ryan roads. 

Warren police say a 62-year-old man was teaching his 18-year-old daughter how to drive. During the lesson, the daughter struck her father with the vehicle and dragged him a short distance before stopping, according to police. 

The man was taken immediately to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. 

What we don't know:

Police haven’t identified the family. 

What's next:

Police are investigating the crash and say the family is fully cooperating. 

The Source: Information in this article was taken from Warren Police.

WarrenCrime and Public Safety