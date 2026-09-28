Warren man hit, killed while teaching daughter to drive: police
Police in Warren are investigating a deadly crash that involved a father and daughter.
What we know:
A crash happened Sunday afternoon in the 24000 block of Warner Avenue, which is near Stephens and Ryan roads.
Warren police say a 62-year-old man was teaching his 18-year-old daughter how to drive. During the lesson, the daughter struck her father with the vehicle and dragged him a short distance before stopping, according to police.
The man was taken immediately to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Police haven’t identified the family.
What's next:
Police are investigating the crash and say the family is fully cooperating.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from Warren Police.