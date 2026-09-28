Warren man hit, killed while teaching daughter to drive: police

Police in Warren are investigating a deadly crash that involved a father and daughter.

What we know:

A crash happened Sunday afternoon in the 24000 block of Warner Avenue, which is near Stephens and Ryan roads.

Warren police say a 62-year-old man was teaching his 18-year-old daughter how to drive. During the lesson, the daughter struck her father with the vehicle and dragged him a short distance before stopping, according to police.

The man was taken immediately to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t identified the family.

What's next:

Police are investigating the crash and say the family is fully cooperating.