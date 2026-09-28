Police officer in custody after toddler brings loaded gun to Canton daycare

The Brief A toddler was found in possession of a loaded firearm at a Canton daycare on Monday. Canton police say the parent of the toddler is in custody after the firearm was found. They were confirmed to be an officer from a neighboring department. It's not clear how the toddler got ahold of the handgun.



Police have secured a firearm that was found in a toddler's possession at a local daycare in Southeast Michigan. Canton police responded to the daycare on Monday and have since initiated an investigation.

Toddler found with handgun

What we know:

Canton police said officers had been dispatched to a daycare on Monday morning after receiving a report of a toddler that had been found in possession of a loaded firearm.

The weapon has since been secured and an investigation is now underway,

It happened at the Children's World Early Learning Center on Sheldon Road. Police told FOX 2 they have video of the toddler taking the firearm out while at the daycare. It was still in its holster.

A parent of the child is in custody. FOX 2 also learned the owner of the firearm is a police officer from a neighboring department. Police added the other parent is also the subject of the investigation.

Children's World Early Learning Center Responds

What they're saying:

The daycare issued a statement after the incident:

"We pride ourselves on being one of the safest centers in the Canton area. It is our priority. Although this incident was out of our control, we are very proud of our staff and especially the teacher who responded so quickly. It was an unfortunate incident. No one was hurt and all safety measures were followed. Because of our attention to safety and our strict adherence to protocols, we avoided what could have been a tragedy."

Canton Police also responded, saying "our officers responded quickly, secured the weapon and immediately started an investigation."

The chief also recognized the daycare staff for doing the right thing after tracking down the firearm.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how the toddler got ahold of the weapon or whose handgun it was.

FOX 2 has reached out to law enforcement for more details.