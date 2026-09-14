Auburn Hills man arrested in connection to Pontiac shooting at Wisner Stadium

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The Brief Oakland County Sheriff's deputies say a 37-year-old Auburn Hills man was arrested following a shooting Sunday afternoon at Wisner Stadium. The shooting left a 19-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman injured, both from Pontiac. The suspect has been placed behind bars.



An Auburn Hills man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Pontiac on Sunday during a youth football game.

Youth football game shooting in Pontiac

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Oakland County Sheriff's deputies say a 37-year-old Auburn Hills man was arrested following a shooting Sunday afternoon at Wisner Stadium which injured a 19-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Pontiac.

On Sunday just after 1 p.m., officials were called out to Wisner Stadium for a reported shooting. When they arrived, deputies found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the buttock. They later found the 27-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Both were shot with a handgun, according to police.

"Taking a personal conflict and escalating it to shooting them is never acceptable," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Even worse, doing it at an unrelated youth event. I look forward to the suspect being held fully accountable."

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Deputies say witnesses identified the alleged shooter walking away from the scene. The 37-year-old suspect was then arrested with a loaded 9 mm handgun being recovered from his person.

Nine mm shell casings were found during a search of the area.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released later that evening.

The suspect was taken to Oakland County Jail.

While investigating, officials say the suspect possessed a valid concealed pistol license and the handgun recovered from him was registered in his name.

An investigation is ongoing. The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.

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