Auburn Hills residents concerned over Amazon drone deliveries

The Brief Residents in Auburn Hills are sounding off on Amazon drone deliveries in their areas. Auburn Hills leaders say they have been in contact with both Amazon and the FAA to better understand the program and to pass along concerns from residents.



Amazon's Prime Air drone delivery service is now a regular sight in parts of Oakland County, and in Auburn Hills, city leaders want to know what residents think about it.

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FOX 2 has been speaking with people who both support the service and have concerns about it.

City leaders say those concerns will not fall on deaf ears. However, what happens with those comments is not really up to the city. Instead, oversight falls to the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates the airspace.

In response to questions about everything from noise and privacy to safety and how often the drones are in the sky, the city has launched a public information page and is encouraging residents to share their experiences as drones from Amazon's nearby Pontiac facility continue to fly over some neighborhoods.

Auburn Hills leaders say they have been in contact with both Amazon and the FAA to better understand the program and to pass along concerns from residents. While the city does not have the legal authority to regulate drone flights, officials say they can serve as advocates for the community.

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According to the city, Amazon's drones typically fly between 200 and 250 feet during delivery trips, can reach speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour, and are capable of delivering packages weighing up to five pounds.

City officials say Amazon has indicated it wants to hear from residents and has created customer service channels for feedback. The FAA also accepts reports and concerns regarding drone operations.

Amazon released the following statement:

"The local customer response to Prime Air's ultrafast delivery of household essentials, electronics, and medications has been overwhelmingly positive. We value the feedback of the communities where we operate and will continue working with Auburn Hills community members and officials to address their questions and concerns."

For now, Auburn Hills is asking residents to keep the comments coming.

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