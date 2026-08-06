Teen takeover-proof? Dearborn Homecoming festival has 4 p.m. curfew for minors

article

The Brief Dearborn Homecoming is implementing a new 4 p.m. curfew for minors under 18 without a parent or guardian. The move is encouraged to beef up security along with other measures for this weekend's festival. Livonia's Spree implemented a 4 p.m. curfew to stem the ‘Teen Takeover’ issue which has happened across the US.



Dearborn's summer festival Homecoming is this weekend and officials have announced new policies including a curfew for minors.

A 4 p.m. curfew will be enforced, with children under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian to enter or stay within the event's grounds.

Dearborn Homecoming is Aug. 7-9 at Ford Field Park, north of Michigan Avenue.

Dig deeper:

Teen Takeover concern

In June the Livonia Spree also used a 4 p.m. curfew for anyone under 18 with similar security changes as a response to the "Teen Takeover" threat.

'Teen Takeovers' or large groups of unaccompanied minors coordinating though social media, have been showing up to create disruptions this spring and summer.

In neighboring Dearborn Heights, a planned takeover was unfolding when a large police response halted it, resulting in arrests and the event having to close early one night.

Entrances

There will be three formal, gated entrances as part of the festival's new security measures:

North Entrance off Cherry Hill Street

East Entrance off S. Brady Street

South Entrance off Monroe Street

Bag Checks

Bags are permitted at Homecoming, but all bags and backpacks are subject to search after arrival at the event, organizers say.

What you can do:

Prohibited Items at Homecoming include:

Drones

Bicycles and E-bikes on the festival grounds

Skates, scooters, skateboards, Hoverboards or Segways

Video cameras, detachable Lens Cameras and professional audio recording devices

Smoking, vape pens or tobacco products

Marijuana products, illegal drugs, or drug paraphernalia

For a complete list, go HERE.

What is Dearborn Homecoming?

The annual summer festival has free admission, but be sure to bring money for the Vendor Village, food and refreshments.

Facepainting, food trucks and children's activities will be available, as well as a beer tent for adults and fireworks displays at 10 p.m.

Live Music

Performances will be held by Martina McBride and Chance The Rapper, headlining a large list of music acts.