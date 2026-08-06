Flight from Texas to Detroit evacuated after verbal bomb threat on the plane

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The Brief A Frontier flight from Texas to Michigan was deplaned after a bomb threat, airline officials say. Frontier said a passenger made a verbal bomb threat, leading to passengers being evacuated. It is unknown at this time if anyone was arrested during this incident.



Passengers aboard a Texas flight to Detroit were deplaned after one person made a bomb threat.

Flight from Texas to Michigan evacuated

What we know:

On Thursday, Frontier flight 1958 was preparing for takeoff from George Bush Intercontinental Airport heading to Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). Frontier said in a statement while the plane was heading to the runway, a passenger made a verbal bomb threat, leading to passengers being evacuated.

Police investigated the plane and found nothing of concern.

Passengers are now being placed on a new flight later Thursday night.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time if anyone was arrested during this incident.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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