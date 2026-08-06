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Flight from Texas to Detroit evacuated after verbal bomb threat on the plane

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 6, 2026 7:41 PM EDT
Published August 6, 2026 7:41 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A Frontier flight from Texas to Michigan was deplaned after a bomb threat, airline officials say.
    • Frontier said a passenger made a verbal bomb threat, leading to passengers being evacuated.
    • It is unknown at this time if anyone was arrested during this incident.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Passengers aboard a Texas flight to Detroit were deplaned after one person made a bomb threat.

Flight from Texas to Michigan evacuated

What we know:

On Thursday, Frontier flight 1958 was preparing for takeoff from George Bush Intercontinental Airport heading to Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). Frontier said in a statement while the plane was heading to the runway, a passenger made a verbal bomb threat, leading to passengers being evacuated. 

Police investigated the plane and found nothing of concern. 

Passengers are now being placed on a new flight later Thursday night.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time if anyone was arrested during this incident. 

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more. 

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