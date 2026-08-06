Flight from Texas to Detroit evacuated after verbal bomb threat on the plane
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DETROIT (FOX 2) - Passengers aboard a Texas flight to Detroit were deplaned after one person made a bomb threat.
Flight from Texas to Michigan evacuated
What we know:
On Thursday, Frontier flight 1958 was preparing for takeoff from George Bush Intercontinental Airport heading to Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). Frontier said in a statement while the plane was heading to the runway, a passenger made a verbal bomb threat, leading to passengers being evacuated.
Police investigated the plane and found nothing of concern.
Passengers are now being placed on a new flight later Thursday night.
What we don't know:
It is unknown at this time if anyone was arrested during this incident.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.