Augmented reality tech used with new knee replacement technique

The knee is the biggest joint in your body, it's where the thigh bone meets the shinbone.

It's pretty complicated, that's why using augmented reality to replace that joint is giving surgeons and patients a big advantage.

Sandy Barber been cutting hair for decades, but now the 64-year-old is doing it with a brand-new knee.

Arthritis combined with countless haircuts caused her years of knee pain.

"You limp and you don't even realize that it's hurting, and I'm a barber so I stand all day," she said.

Dr. Safa Kassab is an orthopedic surgeon who uses the new technology Pixee Knee NexSight.

"We're the first to do it in the country and Sandy was the first patient," he said.

Kasab used brand new augmented reality technology to give Sandy her new knee.

Knee replacement involves basically shaving off the damage from the thigh and shinbones, then capping it with metal and plastic parts. But spacing and alignment is key.

"In order to get a total knee in right, you have to get the right angle, measurements and the right alignment," said Kassab. "Normally we do that with what is called manual instruments.

"We put a rod in the thigh bone, sometimes in the shinbone - and we measure off of that. Then, we take those back out.

That is changing thanks to an augmented reality headset that Kasab wears during surgery - it's a navigational tool which maps bone alignment and allows for extremely precise measurements.



"I can dial it into the patients' anatomys," he said. "So I get this kind of blue line which is a patient's axis. And I can turn the dials to get it so the knee lines up perfectly with that. Which is next to impossible to do without some sort of technology."

Think about the knee like a hinge on a door, if anything is off - the door doesn't close. In a knee replacement, that misalignment can cause continuing pain.

"It is like tires on your car if they are not aligned properly, they are going to wear out faster," he said. "So getting that perfect alignment will hopefully give you the longest life out of your knee."

Rita Ladouceur is 86 and can't believe how suddenly it's so painful to move.

"I can't stand for five minutes," she said. "It's very scary. But it is all exciting, because I researched all of this myself."

She is ready for surgery.

With help from physical therapy, Sandy is amazed at how well she's doing just 24 days after her knee replacement.

And when she is not busy at her barber shop, you will find her at her farm with her grand kids putting her new knee to good use.

"I'm feeling great I don't have any knee pain, I don't take any pain meds," she said.

Rita had her surgery just days ago and we're told it went very well. The name of this specific technology is Pixee Knee NexSight.



Dr. Kasab believes this will eventually be the norm when it comes to knee replacement.