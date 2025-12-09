Detroit man walks 6-year-old girl to school after finding her alone on the street

The Brief A Detroit man came across a little 6-year-old girl walking to school alone in the cold Monday. Joshua Threatt then joined her to make sure she made it to her destination safely. He said that in today's dangerous times, we all need to do more and "step up" to help children.



A Detroit man spotted a young child walking to school with no hat, no gloves, and no boots.

That was when Joshua Threatt jumped into action. He then took it upon himself to see that she walked the nearly half mile to school with him and arrived safe.

The backstory:

On Monday Threatt saw the 6-year-old walking to school with no hat, boots or gloves.

On video he captured his reaction, wondering aloud "It's so cold, whose daughter is this bro?"

Threatt said he did not know who she was.

"She told me her name, but I was so distraught at the moment, it didn't stick," he said.

FOX 2: "It was freezing yesterday."

"Yeah," he said.

During the video of the incident, Threatt recorded himself with her.

"I got this precious little girl just walking by herself, bro," he says on the video. "I ain't wanted to put her in my truck, bro. So I got out to walk with her."

FOX 2: "Why did you videotape it?"

"I did it to cover myself," he said. "I wasn't trying to go viral or anything. That definitely wasn't the case. I went live to cover myself."

On video, an emotional Threatt said, "She’s probably scared. She’s been walking for about 10 blocks."

FOX 2: "What’s your message to the parents?"

"I’m not bashing the parents or nothing," he said. "But these times of days in this world, we can't let things like that happen. We have to step it up a little bit more."