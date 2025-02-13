Avian flu identified in Monroe County backyard poultry flock

The Brief Bird flu was detected in a small backyard flock in Monroe County. The avian flu spreads easily among birds but only rarely to people.



A case of avian influenza was confirmed in a small backyard flock of birds in Monroe County, according to the state.

It is the first case of HPAI in Monroe County since the virus was first detected in the state back in 2022. No human illness has been identified and all individuals potentially exposed to the birds have been contacted.

HPAI in birds is not a food safety concern. Officials say that you cannot get avian influenza by eating properly cooked poultry products. Both wild and domestic birds, including chickens, can be infected with avian influenza viruses.

HPAI spreads easily among birds and – while rare – can spread from birds to people. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to people from HPAI viruses to be low.

"We want to share this information to alert residents who own or work with birds, including poultry, to the possibility of infection and to take necessary precautions," said Jamie Dean, Health Officer/Director at the Monroe County Health Department. "Keeping the public informed, safe, and healthy is our top priority."

Big picture view:

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) urges poultry owners to increase biosecurity precautions, such as the following:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Dig deeper:

Sick birds may also experience:

-Significant drop in water consumption

-Lack of appetite, energy, or vocalization

-Drop in egg production

-Diarrhea

-Swollen comb, wattles, legs, or head

-Nasal discharge, sneezing or coughing

-Abnormal behavior, like difficulty walking If your domestic poultry is experiencing severe illness or multiple sudden deaths in the flock, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

If any resident notices what appears to be unusual or unexplained deaths among wild birds or other wildlife, please report these cases to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) through their Eyes in the Field site HERE or by calling 517-336-5030. For more information about avian influenza, go to Michigan.gov/BirdFlu.

The Source: Information for this report came from the State of Michigan.

