Warmer weather with possible flooding, 60 miles per hour wind gusts coming in next few days

On Monday morning, viewers should expect gusts of wind up to 60 miles per hour, but first a warm-up is expected for Sunday with temperatures in the 50s tomorrow.

Over the next 36 hours, a strong area of low pressure will cross the Great Lakes, bringing with it mild temperatures, and rain.

Residents across Metro-Detroit could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain throughout the day Sunday, which could lead to small areas of flooding.

Strong winds are expected to develop overnight Sunday into Monday and will persist throughout the day. Gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected, which could lead to several power outages.

After the mild weather Sunday, a cold air blast is likely Monday evening, which could bring in snow, but only about an inch or less is expected in the region.

As of Sunday evening, DTE had restored power to all but about 5,000 users who suffered outages in the ice storm from late in the week.

Rest of Saturday evening / night….. Cloudy and cool with some showers well after midnight…. Low 31

Sunday: Cloudy – breezy and milder with periods of rain…. high 54

Monday: Cloudy – WINDY and COLDER… some light snow possible…. High 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy… brisk and cold….. high 28

Wednesday (NEW YEARS EVE): Cloudy with some light snow…. high near 30

Thursday (NEW YEARS DAY): Mostly cloudy…. brisk and COLD…. high 24

Friday: Lots of clouds… COLD…. high 25