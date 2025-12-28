Metro Detroit Weather: High Wind Warning issued for southeast Michigan, power outages possible

The Brief A High Wind Warning runs from midnight Sunday night through 9 p.m. Monday, with wind gusts up to 60 mph expected. Heavy rain Sunday could total 1 to 2 inches in parts of Metro Detroit, leading to localized flooding and downed trees. DTE Energy and Consumers Energy are mobilizing hundreds of crews and urging residents to stay clear of downed power lines.



A High Wind Warning will be in effect across southeast Michigan starting Monday.

Timeline:

The warning begins at midnight Sunday night and is expected to last until 9 p.m. Monday.

Local perspective:

A strong area of low pressure moved across the Great Lakes on Sunday, bringing mild temperatures and widespread rain. Parts of Metro Detroit could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain, which may lead to localized flooding.

Strong winds are expected to develop overnight and persist throughout the day Monday. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph, increasing the risk of power outages and downed trees.

What they're saying:

DTE Energy said it will stage crews across southeast Michigan to respond to outages.

"We know how difficult it is for any of our customers to be without power, which is why we’re bringing in hundreds of additional field workers from across the country to help speed restoration," the company said in a statement to FOX 2.

DTE is reminding residents to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines or anything in contact with them.

Consumers Energy said it is preparing crews ahead of the storm, which is expected to end 2025 with powerful winds and the potential for widespread outages. The utility plans to mobilize nearly 500 crews beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday as gusts develop in southern Michigan and expand statewide.

"We have been watching the forecast closely and want our friends and neighbors to know our crews will be ready to respond," said Norm Kapala, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge for restoration. "We understand it can be frustrating to see more storms for the second time in a week, and we are committed to restoring power as quickly and safely as possible."

Consumers Energy and Michigan-based contractors are preparing to respond after restoring power to more than 90,000 customers affected by Friday’s ice storm.

What's next:

A blast of colder air is expected Monday evening, with light snow possible. Accumulations of about an inch or less are forecast.

What you can do:

Residents are urged to use caution while driving and to watch for utility crews working along roadways.