Beloved 'Romeo Theatre' to close as business failed to bounce back after pandemic

The Brief A small family-owned theater in Romeo is closing its doors after 40 years in business. The owners of Romeo Theatre made the announcement on Facebook talking about how the COVID Pandemic impacted business.



After 40 years, the Romeo Theatre is announcing its closing its doors in mid-September. The family-owned theater has delighted moviegoers for decades who are sad to see it go.

What they're saying:

The owners of Romeo Theatre made the announcement on Facebook talking about how the pandemic impacted business and audiences have not climbed back to pre-pandemic levels.

Moviegoers across the globe have seen that struggle even with big movie theater companies.

"I’m sad. It’s really been a big staple," said moviegoer Tiffany Petrie. "A lot of people go here. A lot of kids a lot of first time everything for everyone dates, meetings, trips. It’s sad, and I noticed that a lot of people on Facebook had mentioned like was there things that we could do as far as like getting a GoFundMe to try to maybe help them out and, you know, see if we can keep them here."

"They’ve got the best popcorn in town, said moviegoer Jon Martin. "There’s not a lot of small-town theaters left. No there’s not. There’s a lot of younger people who didn’t know that the theater was here until they just posted on Facebook that they would be closing, so maybe that, itself, will you know, get people to come in, and maybe we can save this place."

What's next:

The theater is set to close in mid-September, and it is safe to say it will be packed on its final night.