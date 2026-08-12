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'It’s making me sick,' Neighbors respond to Detroit 13-year-old allegedly shooting father

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 12, 2026 5:31 PM EDT
Published August 12, 2026 5:31 PM EDT
Teen accused of shooting father in custody in Detroit
Teen accused of shooting father in custody in Detroit

Teen accused of shooting father in custody in Detroit

The incident took place in the Rosedale Park neighborhood, a beautiful and quiet part of Detroit. Neighbors say there are normally not any issues, but that wasn’t the case yesterday. 13-year-old Terrell Burgess allegedly shot his father in the back twice, then stole the family vehicle and took the family dog. 

The Brief

    • A teen in Detroit is behind bars after allegedly shooting his father in the back after being disciplined.
    • 13-year-old Terrell Burgess allegedly shot his father in the back twice, then stole the family vehicle and took the family dog.
    • FOX 2 was told the teen has a history of behavior issues.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit father is recovering in the hospital Wednesday evening after his 13-year-old son allegedly shot him in their home.

Quiet Detroit neighborhood shaken in shooting

Big picture view:

The incident took place in the Rosedale Park neighborhood, a beautiful and quiet part of Detroit. Neighbors say there are normally not any issues, but that wasn’t the case yesterday.

13-year-old Terrell Burgess allegedly shot his father in the back twice, then stole the family vehicle and took the family dog. 

FOX 2 was told before the incident took place he was being disciplined. 

The teen was later found and arrested in Ohio. 

What they're saying:

Neighbors can’t believe this shooting happened so close to home and that a young teen was behind it all.

"I can’t imagine, and it’s making me sick on the inside, that you even told me that because I felt bad, I really do," said Peggy Moseley.

"Where’d he get a gun? Whatever it was, how did that happen? I’m wondering, it just makes you scared. Really scared. I just can’t see myself having kids out here and someone picking up guns that’s scaring me to death," said Mary Mcphais.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 was told the teen has a history of behavior issues. 

A Memphis Police Department report described an incident when he was visiting his mom and asked to walk the dog. Instead of walking the dog, he ran away and a missing persons report was filed. 

Months later, in Detroit, he allegedly shot his father.

Burgess has been arrested and his father’s condition is not yet known.

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The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit and Memphis Police Departments in this report.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit