'It’s making me sick,' Neighbors respond to Detroit 13-year-old allegedly shooting father
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit father is recovering in the hospital Wednesday evening after his 13-year-old son allegedly shot him in their home.
Quiet Detroit neighborhood shaken in shooting
Big picture view:
The incident took place in the Rosedale Park neighborhood, a beautiful and quiet part of Detroit. Neighbors say there are normally not any issues, but that wasn’t the case yesterday.
13-year-old Terrell Burgess allegedly shot his father in the back twice, then stole the family vehicle and took the family dog.
FOX 2 was told before the incident took place he was being disciplined.
The teen was later found and arrested in Ohio.
What they're saying:
Neighbors can’t believe this shooting happened so close to home and that a young teen was behind it all.
"I can’t imagine, and it’s making me sick on the inside, that you even told me that because I felt bad, I really do," said Peggy Moseley.
"Where’d he get a gun? Whatever it was, how did that happen? I’m wondering, it just makes you scared. Really scared. I just can’t see myself having kids out here and someone picking up guns that’s scaring me to death," said Mary Mcphais.
Dig deeper:
FOX 2 was told the teen has a history of behavior issues.
A Memphis Police Department report described an incident when he was visiting his mom and asked to walk the dog. Instead of walking the dog, he ran away and a missing persons report was filed.
Months later, in Detroit, he allegedly shot his father.
Burgess has been arrested and his father’s condition is not yet known.
Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE:
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit and Memphis Police Departments in this report.