'It’s making me sick,' Neighbors respond to Detroit 13-year-old allegedly shooting father

The Brief A teen in Detroit is behind bars after allegedly shooting his father in the back after being disciplined. 13-year-old Terrell Burgess allegedly shot his father in the back twice, then stole the family vehicle and took the family dog. FOX 2 was told the teen has a history of behavior issues.



A Detroit father is recovering in the hospital Wednesday evening after his 13-year-old son allegedly shot him in their home.

Quiet Detroit neighborhood shaken in shooting

Big picture view:

The incident took place in the Rosedale Park neighborhood, a beautiful and quiet part of Detroit. Neighbors say there are normally not any issues, but that wasn’t the case yesterday.

13-year-old Terrell Burgess allegedly shot his father in the back twice, then stole the family vehicle and took the family dog.

FOX 2 was told before the incident took place he was being disciplined.

The teen was later found and arrested in Ohio.

What they're saying:

Neighbors can’t believe this shooting happened so close to home and that a young teen was behind it all.

"I can’t imagine, and it’s making me sick on the inside, that you even told me that because I felt bad, I really do," said Peggy Moseley.

"Where’d he get a gun? Whatever it was, how did that happen? I’m wondering, it just makes you scared. Really scared. I just can’t see myself having kids out here and someone picking up guns that’s scaring me to death," said Mary Mcphais.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 was told the teen has a history of behavior issues.

A Memphis Police Department report described an incident when he was visiting his mom and asked to walk the dog. Instead of walking the dog, he ran away and a missing persons report was filed.

Months later, in Detroit, he allegedly shot his father.

Burgess has been arrested and his father’s condition is not yet known.

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