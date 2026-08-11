Woodward Dream Cruise 2026 is Saturday - what you need to know

article

Get ready for the summer spectacle of chrome, muscle and style as the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise returns on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Dig deeper:

The Dream Cruise celebrates all things automotive with cars, trucks and street machines of all stripes.

The spectating unofficially starts Friday night and unofficially ends Sunday with the big event sandwiched in-between.

Expect to see Detroit muscle cars, hot rods, some old-time classics, exotic current vehicles, trucks and more.

When is the Woodward Dream Cruise?

Big picture view:

The Woodward Dream Cruise is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, up and down Woodward Avenue in Oakland County.

Some special events are happening during the days leading up to the weekend's official start. Scroll down for more information on Dream Cruise events.

Where is the Woodward Dream Cruise?

Of course, it all revolves around Woodward Avenue. But, the 16-mile radius starts in Ferndale on Woodward and stretches up to Pontiac – going through nine communities:

Berkley

Birmingham

Bloomfield Hills

Bloomfield Township

Ferndale

Huntington Woods

Royal Oak

Pleasant Ridge

Pontiac

Businesses up and down Woodward in these communities may offer food or drink specials, discounts, seating or space to spectate – be sure to check ahead of time to better schedule your outing.

ROYAL OAK, MI - AUGUST 17: (CAR FEATURE 2 of 5) More than a million and a half car enthusiasts line a 16 mile stretch of Woodward Avenue between Detroit and Pontiac, Michigan to watch approximately 30,000 classic and antique cars cruise by during the Expand

Dream Cruise parking

There are plenty of municipal parking locations to park ahead of time and claim a good spot to admire the vintage vehicles.

City of Birmingham: Spectators can park in the downtown parking decks.

City of Ferndale: Parking lots in Ferndale, are located near Woodward Avenue and Nine Mile.

City of Pontiac: Parking lots and parking structures are available in the downtown area.

City of Royal Oak: Parking can be found in numerous lots within a short walking distance from Woodward.

Click here for additional sites to park for the Woodward Dream Cruise.

How did the Dream Cruise start?

The backstory:

The first-ever Dream Cruise was in 1995, started by late Ferndale resident Nelson House.

House was inspired by the 1950s and '60s when teens would ride up and down Woodward in their Big Three muscle cars and hot rods.

The first-ever Woodward Dream Cruise logo in 1995 / Credit - WoodwardDreamCruise.com

His idea back in 1994 was to hold the cruise as a charity event to raise money for a children's soccer field, according to the Oakland County Times.

House and a team of volunteers held the first summer event in 1995 and drew an estimated 250,000 people.

In 2010 House lost his battle with cancer, but his legacy which includes creating what's known as the world's largest one-day automotive event, lives on.

Art from WoodwardDreamCruise.com

Special Dream Cruise Events

Oak Park

Thursday, August 13

3rd annual Oak Park Cruise & Groove, Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6-9:30 p.m. at 11 Mile Water Tower Social District

Berkley

Friday, August 14

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM: CruiseFest Classic Car Parade , On West 12 Mile Rd., between Coolidge and Greenfield Rd.

7:30 PM – 11:00 PM: Street Concert, Movie, other Activities, On West 12 Mile Rd, Downtown Berkley.

ALL DAY: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, West 12 Mile Rd at Woodward Avenue

Saturday, August 15

ALL DAY: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, West 12 Mile Rd at Woodward Avenue

Birmingham

Saturday, August 15

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Birmingham Cruise Event

South Old Woodward from Maple to Lincoln

Classic Car Show, Interactive Sponsor Displays, Retail and Food Vendors

ALL DAY: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent

Ferndale

Friday, August 14 at Nine Mile and Woodward

Saturday, August 15

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Mustang Alley

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Bronco Corral

ALL DAY: Kids Play Zone, Food and Merchant Vendors

ALL DAY: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage, Sponsored by Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage, Sponsored by LIV

ALL DAY: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent

Royal Oak

Friday, August 14

12:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Car Show in the Park

ALL DAY: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, Vendors and Food Court

Saturday, August 15

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Car Show in the Park

ALL DAY: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, Vendors and Food Court

Pleasant Ridge

Saturday, August 15

Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise Tent, Woodward and Oakland Park Blvd all day.

MDOT road work around Woodward

Westbound I-696 ramps at Woodward Avenue have reopened after construction from spring and early summer.

But more lane shifting and continued work is ongoing near Woodward.

Westbound I-696 ramp to Woodward: Reopened on July 30, 2026.

Woodward ramp to Westbound I-696: Reopened on August 6, 2026.

Eastbound I-696 Ramps at Woodward: Eastbound ramp connections to and from Woodward Avenue remain closed through fall 2026

EB Service Drive at Woodward: There are two lanes of through traffic.

For more information about traffic shifts and ongoing work in the area, go to DrivingOakland.com

SMART detour

All SMART bus Woodward routes during the Dream Cruise on Saturday will be on detour between the Jason Hargrove Transit Center and downtown Pontiac.

Additional detours and stop closures will also be in effect in Pontiac, Berkley, and Ferndale starting Thursday, August 13th.

More information can be found here.