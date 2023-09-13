Benson: I won't keep Trump off Michigan Primary ballot

Should Donald Trump be kept of the ballot come the Michigan Primary?

It's a question that election officials in other states have been considering after the former president was indicted in four separate cases, including in Washington D.C. where he's accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson previously said she was waiting for legal scholars to consider the issue facing her office. It appears she's now settled on an answer: no.

"It's not even appropriate for a state to give the Secretary of State authority to do it...the bottom line is, it's not about us," she told Politico in a story published this week.

Two weeks ago, Benson told FOX 2 that there may be proof that Trump violated the constitution, saying "there is a lot of evidence to suggest interference with the effort to alter the will to the people."

Instead, that decision should be left up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The crux of the argument lies in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Dave Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University previously said had the effort to bar Trump from the ballot been successful, it would have only energized his base more.