Benson: I won't keep Trump off Michigan Primary ballot

By Jack Nissen and Tim Skubick
Published 
2024 Election
FOX 2 Detroit

Top election officials have been weighing whether it would be in their authority - and whether it would be the right decision - keep Donald Trump off the 2024 election ballot. That includes Jocelyn Benson of Michigan. She now says it's not up to her.

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Should Donald Trump be kept of the ballot come the Michigan Primary? 

It's a question that election officials in other states have been considering after the former president was indicted in four separate cases, including in Washington D.C. where he's accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson previously said she was waiting for legal scholars to consider the issue facing her office. It appears she's now settled on an answer: no.

"It's not even appropriate for a state to give the Secretary of State authority to do it...the bottom line is, it's not about us," she told Politico in a story published this week.

Two weeks ago, Benson told FOX 2 that there may be proof that Trump violated the constitution, saying "there is a lot of evidence to suggest interference with the effort to alter the will to the people."

Instead, that decision should be left up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

RELATED: Could Michigan remove Trump from Primary ballot for indictments?

The crux of the argument lies in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.  

Dave Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University previously said had the effort to bar Trump from the ballot been successful, it would have only energized his base more. 