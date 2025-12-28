Bomb Cyclone on the way as winds, snow expected Monday

The Brief Winds could gust to 60 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of southeast Michigan through the day Monday This storm system has been described as a bomb cyclone



Wild weather continues to whip around southeast Michigan as we move through tonight and into Monday morning. The heavy rain is winding down, but scattered light showers will linger across the region through around midnight. Once the rain shuts off, the wind takes over — and it won’t be subtle. Get ready for a rough return to work, weather wise at least.

Temperatures hover in the upper 40s around midnight, then slide into the low 40s by about 4 a.m. The real change comes fast. By roughly 5 a.m., temperatures drop below freezing, and they keep falling as the wind ramps up. Westerly winds overnight run 25 to 35 mph, gusting to 45 mph, and by daybreak Monday, gusts could spike as high as 60 mph.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of southeast Michigan through the day Monday. These winds are strong enough to make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, and power outages are increasingly likely as the morning wears on. Temperatures continue to fall through the early part of the day, settling near 30 degrees and staying there for much of Monday.

There is a small risk of some icing, particularly on elevated or untreated surfaces. With temperatures only slightly below freezing and such strong wind, widespread ice buildup is less likely, but a few slick spots are definitely possible. Wind chills will be the bigger story, staying in the 10 to 15 degree range throughout the day despite the calendar still reading early winter.

In addition, snow squalls are likely to develop through the morning and afternoon Monday with strong western winds. While we won't see the same several-inch accumulation in Western Michigan, near 1" of snow is likely in conjunction with reduced visibility and near whiteout conditions in the worst of the snow squalls.

This storm system has been described as a bomb cyclone, a term used when a low-pressure system rapidly intensifies, with its central pressure dropping at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. That rapid strengthening is why conditions are changing so quickly and why the wind threat is so significant.

Once this system pulls away, colder air settles in for the long haul. The rest of the week looks firmly winter-like, with highs stuck in the 20s, lows in the teens, and wind chills frequently running even colder. Winter has grabbed hold, and it doesn’t appear to be letting go anytime soon.