Here are the biggest lottery jackpots in history

The lottery jackpot has soared again after no player claimed the top prize in this week’s drawing.

Since there was no winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, the jackpot has climbed to $1.23 billion, which ranks as the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history, and the prize has been growing for over three months.

With the next drawing for the Powerball jackpot happening Saturday, here are some of the largest lottery jackpots in history.

1. $2.04 billion

The largest lottery jackpot to date was the $2.04 billion Powerball on Nov. 7, 2022 with a winning ticket sold in California.

2. $1.765 billion

One Powerball ticket sold in California for the $1.765 billion jackpot occurred on Oct. 11, 2023.

3. $1.602 billion

A winning ticket for the $1.602 billion Mega Millions lottery prize was sold in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023.

4. $1.586 billion

On Jan. 13, 2016, there were three winning Powerball tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee for the 1.586 billion drawing.

5. $1.537 billion

A ticket for the $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize was sold in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

6. $1.348 billion

A single ticket was sold in Maine for the $1.348 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Jan. 13, 2023.

7. $1.337 billion

A winning lottery player in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions prize on July 29, 2022.

8. $1.23 billion

The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.23 billion after another drawing without a big winner Wednesday night.

9. $1.13 billion

A winning ticket for the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold recently in New Jersey on March 26, 2024.

10. $1.08 billion

Last year, a lucky winner in California won the $1.08 billion Powerball prize on July 19, 2023.

11. $1.05 billion

Three years ago, a winning ticket for the $1.05 billion Mega Millions game was sold in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



