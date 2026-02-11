Michigan high school wrestling coach suspended, charged after inappropriate messages to student

article

The Brief A Roseville man is charged with three counts after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student. The 43-year-old was also suspended from his position as a high school wrestling coach.



Michigan's high school athletic association has suspended a high school wrestling coach after he was charged in connection with messages he sent to a student on social media.

Stephen Livings, 43, is facing counts of accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

He was taken into custody by Warren police before being arraigned on three felony counts in the 37th District Court.

Dig deeper:

Livings worked as a referee for high school wrestling in Roseville when he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a teenager on social media.

Those messages were sent to parents who reported them to the police. He was arrested in December.

He was charged with two counts of accosting children and another count of using a computer to commit a crime.

According to Geoff Kimmerly with MHSAA, Livings was suspended after the organization became aware of the allegations.