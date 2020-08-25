Black Georgia Democrat Vernon Jones makes his case for Trump

The first night of the Republican National Convention leaned hard on sending a diverse message.

Among the speakers was Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones, a lifelong Democrat who made his case for the Republicans and explained why he will be voting for President Donald Trump. Jones joined FOX 2's Roop Raj 1-on-1 the night after his RNC debut.

FOX 2: "Is President Trump the right person to bring this country together?"

Jones: "First of all, there are people who really want to work through the issues. They're not trying to make political hay out of what's going on. There are those who are issues looking for causes or causes looking for issues. They are not trying to solve problems. They just want to create havoc, they want to create turmoil. This president should not waste his time on trying to work with those who do not want to move this country forward. Those that do, they can work through their local officials, they can go through their state officials, and at the same time, the religious community and those others you referred to, who really want to move this country forward, they're open to listening to the president. They are working with the local and state government officials because they see it as we need to get through this and we're in this boat together."

FOX 2: "Would it help if President Trump listened to some of the peaceful protesters about Civil Rights issues and open up a discussion with them in the White House?"

Jones: "I understand what you're saying and we all want the president to be able to work with those, who are saying 'Hey we want to work with the president.' The problem is, I don't think there's anything this president can do, that would satisfy the liberal media. If he doesn't meet with them, there's a problem, if he meets with them, then there's going to be, I promise you, another problem. They're going to be shamed into not meeting with the president. So the president, he's made it clear, 'Who is with me, is with me, and who's not, is not."

Advertisement

FOX 2: "You're part of the group asking Black Americans to vote for Trump. You're also a Democrat. Your Perspective is unique."

Jones: "As an African-American man who's been profiled, as an African-American man who's had to deal with police shootings as a county executive, on both sides where individuals who were involved with police officers, and also individual who have killed police officers, I lost two in one night. I feel the pain on both sides, it's a no-win situation. What happened to George Floyd, that person who was involved in that is in jail. That's no reason to go and burn buildings down and destroy businesses. Let me also say no police officer should violate his or her out of office. If so we need to get rid of them and get rid of them quickly."

Watch night 2 of the Republican National Convention below or at https://www.fox2detroit.com/newsnow