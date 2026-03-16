Bloomfield Township returning tax dollars to residents after projects go under budget

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Residents in three special assessment districts will see a tax refund after road repaving projects were completed under budget.

Residents in the Kirkway and Bloomfield Village areas will be getting thousands of dollars each returned to them.

The Board of Trustees approved refunds ranging from $2,259.20 to $11,487.05 per unit.

When the special assessment was done, residents had the choice to pay in full, or make payments. Residents who paid in full will get refund checks in the coming weeks, while residents on payment plans will get discounts on their 2026 and 2027 payments.

"Through effective project management and continued financial discipline, we completed these projects under budget," said Treasurer Michael Schostak. "It's the residents' money, and every dollar of surplus is going back to the homeowners."



Each project included pulverizing the existing roadway, installing four inches of new asphalt, and replacing curb and gutter sections. In total, approximately 9.12 miles of new road were constructed.

"I want to congratulate the many Township departments who worked alongside residents to bring these projects to completion — from the initial expressions of interest and public hearings through final paving," said Supervisor Mike McCready. "This is truly a team effort, and it's rewarding to see that collaboration result in real savings for our community."