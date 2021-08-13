Bloomfield Township police find body of missing female that was canoing on Island Lake

article

Bloomfield Township police say they have located the body of a woman who went missing while canoeing on Island Lake Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m., police got a call about a missing person who had disappeared while canoeing on an inland lake near Long Lake and Franklin Road.

The 44-year-old woman's body was found around 9:30 a.m.

Bloomfield Township police were out until 1:30 a.m. before Oakland County sheriff deputies got involved, bringing in divers and a drone to assist.

According to police, the woman was with her caretaker who had been watching her from the shore. At one point the caretaker lost sight of the woman before reporting it to police.

Island Lake is part of a series of inland lakes west of Telegraph that includes Lower Long Lake, Forest Lake, Turtle Lake, and Wabeek Lake.

Authorities resumed looking Friday morning before locating her body.