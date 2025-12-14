6-year-old killed in early morning Detroit house fire

article

The Brief A 6-year-old girl died after an early Sunday morning house fire on Detroit’s west side. The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 12000 block of Rutherford Street near Greenfield Road. An adult woman was hospitalized in serious condition, while a 4-year-old boy was treated for smoke inhalation.



The backstory:

According to the Detroit Fire Department, crews were alerted to a house fire with reports of people trapped just before 6 a.m. in the 12000 block of Rutherford Street near Greenfield Road.

The first fire company arrived within 5 minutes and 53 seconds of the 911 call and found a working fire inside the home.

While extinguishing the flames, firefighters located the 6-year-old inside the house. She was immediately turned over to EMS crews at the scene and transported to Sinai-Grace Hospital. Fire officials said the child suffered severe burns and appeared deceased at the scene.

An adult woman and a 4-year-old boy were also transported to Sinai-Grace Hospital. The woman was listed in serious condition, while the child was treated for smoke inhalation and is not believed to have serious injuries.

(FOX 2)

What they're saying:

Detroit fire officials expressed their condolences to the family and said their thoughts are also with the firefighters who responded to the incident.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.