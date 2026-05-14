Body found in Detroit home during police missing persons operation

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The Brief A body was found on Detroit's east side during Operation Block. Detroit police and law enforcement partners are searching the city for missing people as part of the initiative.



During a search of vacant homes while working to find missing people, police in Detroit say they found a body in a house.

Police said Wednesday that officers were following up on a tip about a missing person on the city's east side. While looking for that person, they discovered the body of a different person inside a home.

Details about where the body was found were not shared, but police had been working with state and federal partners near Pingtee Park this week as part of Operation Block, an initiative aimed at finding missing people.

An investigation is ongoing.

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May is Missing Person's month and part of what spurred a multi-police search of several vacant homes in the area of Iroquois and East Forrest on the city's east side.

"The operation is to go through vacant lots, vacant homes, and clear areas for any signs of missing persons that are out there today," said DPD Cmdr. Rebecca McKay.

She said there are several joint task force operations planned throughout the year.

Tuesday's designated area stretches eight blocks by four blocks and will include approximately 25 homes over a two-day search.

"We're searching for any missing person, no matter where they area, we will definitely conduct searches for those individuals," McKay said. "One person who went missing is who brought us to this area."