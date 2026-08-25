Body taken from Dearborn Heights home during police investigation

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The Brief Dearborn Heights police say one person is dead and another is wounded following a shooting. Police said a female had died from gunshot wounds and the man was recovering in the hospital after a self-inficted gunshot. A neighbor told FOX 2 they would often hear people arguing and fighting inside the home where police were seen.



One person is dead and another is recovering in the hospital following a shooting incident in Dearborn Heights.

Police responded to a residence in Dearborn Heights on Tuesday afternoon. Several police officers were spotted at a home on Huron Street where police tape is wrapped around the block.

A body covered in a sheet and strapped to a gurney was seen being wheeled into an emergency vehicle around 12:50 p.m.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while they investigate and canvass the area.

Women dead from gunshot wounds

What we know:

Dearborn Heights police told FOX 2 that a woman had died from gunshot wounds while a man was in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

‘We hear fighting’

Local perspective:

A neighbor who lives on Huron Street said he did not know the people who live in the home, but said he hears them fighting often.

Jim Dulmage said he thought "someone snapped" after seeing police in the neighborhood.

"As soon as I pulled in and saw that it was all tapped off, I knew something was going on," he said. "I thought someone finally snapped and did something because they've been arguing quite a bit."

He's lived in the neighborhood for 30 years and says it's a safe community.