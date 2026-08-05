Gordie Howe International Bridge: Here's what to know to walk, bike across it

The Brief The Gordie Howe International Bridge multi-use path opens to cyclists and pedestrians on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The path is 1.8 miles long and takes about 20 minutes by bike or 45 minutes on foot, one way. There is no onsite parking at either port of entry, and e-bikes are not permitted during the first few weeks.



The Gordie Howe International Bridge is opening its multi-use path to pedestrians and cyclists on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and there are a few things you'll want to know before you go.

This comes just over a week after the bridge opened to vehicular traffic, connecting Detroit and Windsor, Canada.

Walking or biking across the Gordie Howe bridge

What we know:

Because of the high number of people expected to use the path, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is limiting how many people can be on the path at one time during the initial opening days.

The bridge authority says to expect lines at the entrance and at border processing. Cyclists and pedestrians are not permitted to gather or queue on the roadway, and no one will be admitted before 8 a.m.

E-bikes are not allowed during the first few weeks of operation. For a full list of permitted and prohibited modes of transportation, visit the bridge's website.

Dig deeper:

The path stretches 1.8 miles from entrance to exit and is open seven days a week. Summer hours run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last entry at 7 p.m. Winter hours, from Nov. 1 to March 31, are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While it costs money to cross the bridge by vehicle, it's free to use the multi-use path.

The bridge authority says walkers and bikers should plan to set aside enough time to cross the bridge. A one-way crossing takes about 20 minutes by bike and about 45 minutes on foot.

Those estimates do not include travel to and from the path entrances or time spent at border processing. There is no onsite parking at either port of entry. In Windsor, parking is available at the Malden Park trailhead. In Detroit, parking is available at the Clark Park trailhead. Check local maps for additional public parking options.

The path can be steep in some areas, with an approximate 5% incline. Cyclists should wear safety gear and keep their speed at or below 12 mph. Pedestrians always have the right-of-way.

You must bring valid cross-border travel documents required for entry and reentry into both Canada and the United States.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly how long the e-bike restriction will remain in place. The bridge authority encourages pedestrians and cyclists to consider planning their trips later in the summer or into the fall for a smoother, more efficient crossing experience.

Gordie Howe bridge officially opens

The backstory:

It was a long road to get to the bridge's opening, thanks in large part to obstacles that included a global pandemic, supply chain issues, US-Canada tensions over tariffs, and more.

The bridge was announced in 2015, and opened to vehicle traffic on July 27, 2026. The 1.5-mile-long bridge spans the Detroit River and connects Detroit with Windsor and a new window for international trade. The U.S. port of entry features 20 passenger lanes, 15 commercial lanes, a dedicated bus lane and a pedestrian/bicycle path.

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What you need to bring:

The items you need to bring to cross the bridge are the same as the Ambassador Bridge or for those using the Windsor tunnel.

Have applicable travel documents readily available.

Accurately declare all goods, alcohol, and agriculture items.

Report money/monetary instruments exceeding $10,000.

While legal in some states, marijuana remains illegal under U.S. federal law.

Advisories and border wait times, current documentary requirements, information on prohibited items, and more can be found at CBP.gov/travel.