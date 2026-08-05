Police shoot suspect after officer is hit with vehicle, sparking SW Detroit chase, arrest

The Brief A fleeing suspect struck a police officer with their vehicle before another officer opened fire, hitting the man Wednesday morning. The wounded suspect led police on a chase before officers closed in and arrested them. Both the officer and suspect were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.



A chaotic scene involving an officer-involved shooting and a police officer hit by a vehicle unfolded Wednesday morning in Detroit.

The backstory:

Officers with the Southeast Michigan Auto Crimes Consortium, attempted an arrest at 5:45 a.m. of suspects inside a vehicle for a string of automotive break-ins, according to Dearborn police.

During the arrest, a suspect accelerated and struck a task force officer in the 100 block of Southfield Road and Ecorse. In response, another officer fired his gun and struck the suspect behind the wheel.

The driver then fled, leading police on a pursuit before being arrested. A swarm of police cars could be seen in the area of Woodmere and Fort Street as SkyFOX flew over the scene this morning.

The task force officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the suspect suffered non-life threatening wounds and is also being treated.

Dig deeper:

The Southeast Michigan Auto Crimes Consortium is a regional task force managed by the Dearborn Police Department that partners with federal, state, county, and local law enforcement agencies to investigate organized auto theft and related crimes across Southeast Michigan.

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