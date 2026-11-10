Bond denied for Detroit suspect in deadly mass shooting on city's west side

The Brief Christopher Gouch is facing a number of charges, including first-degree premeditated homicide after three of the four victims were killed in a shooting. In court, Gouch sat quietly in court as two of the shooting victims spoke out as witnesses.



The man accused of shooting seven people outside an after-hours joint in September appeared in court for a preliminary hearing.

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Christopher Gouch is facing a number of charges, including first-degree premeditated homicide after three of the four victims were killed.

The hearing took place at 36th District Court.

In court, Gouch sat quietly in court as two of the shooting victims spoke out as witnesses. The testimony details that the initial fight started inside the house on Prest Street when a woman accused Miesha Brookins of having her missing cell phone.

Brookins and that woman got into a fight. However, as Brookins and the father of her child, Donovan Gray, started to leave, more fighting took place outside the house as tempers flared among the people there.

It was described as chaotic when multiple gunshots were fired, allegedly by Gouch.

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What they're saying:

"I never got a chance to reach him," said Brookins. "I turned around and I started running in zigzags. I was watching a TV show, and it said that if you ever get shot at moving zigzags because it’s harder to shoot a moving target. When I was holding my cousin, someone came, ran up to me and said, you have blood coming out your chest."

Miesha Brookins' cousin, who was working in security, was killed and the father of her child, Doovan. Miesha's good friend was also injured.



"I was grazed by my right hand on my pinky and I lost my ring finger on my left hand," said shooting victim Samira Hyter. "I had to have hand surgery where I’m missing the top of my finger."

Meanwhile, Gouch's bond was denied.

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