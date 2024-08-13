The iconic brand Born in Detroit is opening a restaurant at DTW's McNamara Terminal, further expanding its footprint after finding success during the NFL Draft in May.

The pop-up shop was an overnight hit during the citywide event that catered to hundreds of thousands of people. It's co-owner called it a "wild success" that included merchandise flying off the rack.

And since then, the fun has only continued.

"We were at Grand River and Woodward. We were right at the start where people were rushing in. We had amazing foot traffic and those sales far exceeded our expectations," said Michael Tomey.

Now, Born in Detroit has set their sights on another challenge: opening a restaurant in Detroit Metro Airport.

It will give travelers a taste of the city before boarding their planes, offering everything Detroit.

"I mean you have to have coneys and we got to serve Vernors. We make a Moscow mule with our vodka, with a shot of Vernors in there," Tomey said. "We call it the Detroit Donkey."

There will also be Detroit Style Pizza and of course the merchandise to go along with it.

"We think that a lot of people from out of town will want to visit this restaurant because they will think ‘I’m in Detroit. Let me go do something Detroit.’ And we’re right there," said Tomey.

The outlet opens in May 2025.