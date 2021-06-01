Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan increases minimum wage to $15/hour; job fair on Wednesday

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) is raising their minimum wage to $15/hr. and is holding a job fair on Wednesday.

BGCSM is holding the job fair to add over 150 jobs in Metro Detroit this summer. The organization said it is keeping safety, youth, and staffing a top priority.

Pre-registration recommended at www.bgcsm.org.

As for which positions are available, BGCSM is looking for youth ages 14 and up to fill apprentice positions in Fashion, Tech, Marketing, Human Resources, Data Science and Risk Management.

"Two years ago, we made a commitment to move towards a more livable wage for our employees," said Shawn H. Wilson, president and CEO of BGCSM. "If we are truly an organization dedicated to addressing poverty, it starts with an investment in one of our greatest resources as an organization, our staff."

BGCSM is offering a starting wage between $10 for youth and $15 minimum wage for high school graduates. Register for the BGCSM Job Fair at https://bgcsm.org/event/job-fair/.

Advertisement

BGCSM continues to be a safe space for youth amid the current pandemic. Strict safety measures are actively enforced during all Club events, programs, sports games and practices.