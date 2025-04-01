Brand New slated to play 2 Detroit concerts after announcing first tour since 2017

article

The Brief Brand New announced its first tour since 2017, with two shows scheduled in Detroit. The 24-date tour includes June 20 and 21 shows at the Masonic Temple. The band went into a long hiatus after frontman Jesse Lacey was accused of sexual misconduct.



After a nearly eight-year hiatus, Brand New is embarking on a tour, with two shows planned in Detroit this summer.

The band is slated to take the stage at the Masonic Temple on June 20 and 21. Tickets for Brand New's Detroit shows will be available for pre-sale on April 2, and fans can preregister now to receive access to tickets.

Brand New last played in Detroit in October 2017, a few months after releasing the album "Science Fiction." The following month, frontman Jesse Lacey was accused of sexual misconduct involving a minor years prior.

Lacey addressed the accusations in a Facebook post on the band's official page, saying in part, "The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry. I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures."

He went on to say that early in his life he "developed a dependent and addictive relationship with sex," adding that he "was scared of it, ashamed, and unwilling or unable to admit it, and so it grew into a consistent and terrible problem."

After releasing the statement, the band's social media went silent.

In late 2024, the band played a private charity show. Last month, Lacey performed a solo show. This was followed by Brand New playing a show together on March 26, before announcing a 24-date tour around the United States a few days later.