Busch offering 3-month beer supply incentive to adopt dog from rescue during COVID-19 crisis

Most people are cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic indefinitely, and Busch Beer thinks it’s an ideal opportunity to use the free time to foster a dog. The beer company is looking to give three months’ worth of beer to anyone willing to open their homes to a canine companion.

“Everyone could use a companion for the couch right now," tweeted the company ,with a picture of a puppy in a cardboard box of Busch Beer. "So if you foster (or adopt) a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue, we’ll give you 3 months’ worth of Busch to enjoy by their side," Busch added.

In partnership with Midwest Animal Rescue & Services (MARS), anyone who fills out an application with the organization between March 25 and April 22 will have a shot at a three-month supply of Busch Beer and a loyal friend to enjoy it with.

Busch beer is offering the chance at a 3-month supply of beer to adopt a dog. (Busch)

Contestants may either foster or adopt a dog for a chance to win the surplus of beer, but clearly the dog is the real price in this competition.

Upon completing the application process, participants should receive receive a confirmation email from MARS, and a photo copy of that email should be forwarded to Busch via direct message on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You must follow Busch on the social media platforms in order to registered for the giveaway.

The potential winner will then be notified via direct message on social media. The winning prize consists of a $100 pre-paid debit card which is intended to be used to purchase the beer, according to the company.

