Woman wearing surgical mask in bank has police called on her
She has worn them when she's gotten sick in the past. But this year because of the coronavirus and flu she rarely takes it off.
DTW traveler hospitalized for symptoms does not have coronavirus
Authorities have confirmed a passenger at Detroit Metro Airport that was taken to the hospital Feb. 4 for coronavirus-like symptoms does not meet the criteria.
Metro Airport passenger taken for testing due to coronavirus symptoms
Precautions at Detroit Metropolitan Airport are underway after a passenger was discovered Tuesday to be showing coronavirus-type symptoms.
Metro Airport designated as coronavirus screening location
One new guideline that's currently in effect requires US citizens who have traveled to China within the last two weeks to be rerouted to a designated airport where they will undergo enhanced screenings. One of those airports is Detroit Metro.
Philippines reports world’s 1st coronavirus death outside China
The first death outside China from the new coronavirus was recorded Sunday in the Philippines, as countries around the world evacuated hundreds of their citizens from the infection zone and Chinese authorities completed a new, rapidly constructed 1,000-bed hospital for victims of the outbreak.
Airline passengers flying U.S. to China taking extra precautions against Coronavirus
Airlines have already begun announcing flight suspensions from the U.S. to China after worrying about the spread of the Coronavirus.
Test of possible coronavirus in Washtenaw County comes back negative
The fourth possible case was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for testing earlier this week. The test, like three others sent to the CDC as well, came back negative according to the county health department.
US State Department issues warning against traveling to China amid coronavirus outbreak
The United States State Department issued the highest travel advisory level on Thursday warning against traveling to China amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 200 people so far.
CDC reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of coronavirus in Illinois
The latest case - the sixth in the country - is the husband of a Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from the epicenter of an outbreak in China.
7,000 people held on cruise ship in Italy over possible coronavirus case
Italian authorities aren't letting some 7,000 people off a cruise ship while officials check for a possible infection.
Mich. woman who had coronavirus: it's like pneumonia but there's no treatment
The 51-year-old grandmother was diagnosed with the bug back in January of 2019 and was sidelined for more than a month.