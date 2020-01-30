Metro Airport designated as coronavirus screening location

Metro Airport designated as coronavirus screening location

One new guideline that's currently in effect requires US citizens who have traveled to China within the last two weeks to be rerouted to a designated airport where they will undergo enhanced screenings. One of those airports is Detroit Metro.

Philippines reports world’s 1st coronavirus death outside China

Philippines reports world’s 1st coronavirus death outside China

The first death outside China from the new coronavirus was recorded Sunday in the Philippines, as countries around the world evacuated hundreds of their citizens from the infection zone and Chinese authorities completed a new, rapidly constructed 1,000-bed hospital for victims of the outbreak.