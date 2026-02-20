Metro Detroit forecast: Snow this weekend as winter weather makes its return

The Brief A bit of the warmth slips into Friday morning before temps dip later in the day. Wind chills in the 20s on Friday afternoon will lead to a weekend with winter weather. Snow will fall Sunday, with most areas falling into the inch range.



Lots to discuss with winter making a comeback, but first we deal with more fog this morning as the last bit of our recent warmth sneaks in.

Temps fade fast this afternoon, though, with wind chills dropping into the 20s.

The wind will be noticeable, too.

Gusts up to 45 mph at times today prompt a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Weekend snow

Scattered showers hang around through the day with melting snow mixing in this afternoon and evening.

Any accumulation today stays minimal, but a better snow chance sets up Sunday when we could grind out around an inch over the course of the day.

Looking ahead

Temps bottom out Sunday through Tuesday with single digit chills likely Monday morning.

The cold sticks around, but we do ease things up a bit by midweek.