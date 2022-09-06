Businessman buys 1949 Buick from 'Rain Man' for autism awareness

It's an iconic classic car from the movie Rain Man, starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise. Now the car has a new owner -- and he's using it for autism awareness.

"The '49 Buicks were way advanced. Even more advanced than Cadillacs," said Kevin Adell.

But that's not why this 1949 Buick Roadmaster convertible is so special. Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman drove this car in Rain Man.

"They restored two for the movie," Adell said. "One, Barry Levinson, the director, ended up getting. And Dustin Hoffman took the better one, the one they used all the time. Which is this one."

And for roughly 34 years, it just sat in Dustin Hoffman's Beverly Hills garage.

The price at auction in January was $350,000 to Adell, a local businessman and car collector, who bought it.

And for Kevin, the car has a special meaning.

"It opened up my eyes to autism," he said. "I was never familiar with autism, like the movie showed how smart and so many tasks that people have."

Adell has agreed to lend the car for Autos for Autism benefit on September 15th in New Baltimore. To learn more, CLICK HERE.

