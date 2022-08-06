Buy Michigan Now Festival is back in Northville this weekend

The Buy Michigan Now Festival returns to Downtown Northville for its 12th year this weekend.

The festival features a wide variety of Michigan small businesses and serves as a fundraiser for the statewide "buy local" campaign. Featured businesses include food, shopping, and family fun entertainment.

Spot stilt-walkers, musicians, magicians, and more walking around the streets. Kids can play games, enjoy arts and crafts, get their faces painted, and meet Miss Michigan, Melissa Beyrand on Saturday from 12-3 p.m.

The event ran on Friday, August 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue through the weekend on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can also pick up books at the Michigan Author Showcase presented by The 'Ville and meet the local authors and illustrators.

For more information and for a complete list of appearances and activities, visit the Buy Michigan Now website here.

