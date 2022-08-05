Hot weekend ahead in the 90s

Hot times ahead where weather is concerned.

We carry above-average temperatures and high humidity into the weekend. After patchy morning fog Saturday, highs will once again soar to near 90. No break overnight, lows are higher than seasonal: 72.

Sunday repeats these temperatures, but also adds a chance for rain late in the day as a cold front approaches. High 92/72

A break from the humidity and high temperatures Monday High 83/64, but a better chance for widespread rain as the cold front moves east.

Tuesday, even cooler and mainly dry: 79/61

Wednesday through Friday sees highs in the mid 80s with lows around 60. Doable after a hot weekend.



