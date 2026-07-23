California man arrested in Monroe County for allegedly trafficking drugs and money

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The Brief A man from Los Angeles was arrested in Erie Township when his truck was discovered to have concealed bills and marijuana. The truck was traveling from California to New Jersey at the time of the stop.



A man from California was arrested near the Michigan-Ohio border after a traffic stop revealed tons of drugs and sealed cash.

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Michiga State Police (MSP) say on Monday at around 7:15 p.m., a trooper pulled over a tractor-trailer after it passed an I-75 weigh station near Erie Township in Monroe County. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Los Angeles, agreed for his truck to be searched, according to MSP.

During the search, troopers say they discovered vacuum-sealed bills in the truck's sleeper berth, leading to the officer believing the cash was connected to drug trafficking.

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The tractor-trailer was then taken to the weigh station where detectives with the Monroe Area Narcotics Team and Investigative Services began to investigate.

Officials say the search led to the discovery of 97 kilograms of processed marijuana and $346,000 in U.S. currency, both vacuum-sealed.

The truck was traveling from California to New Jersey at the time of the stop.

The man was taken to jail possible charges may be made.

An investigation is ongoing.

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