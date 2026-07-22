Large Sterling Heights police operation swarms SW Detroit business

At least one person is in custody at the site of a large police presence in Southwest Detroit Wednesday morning.

What we know:

A police operation took place in Sterling Heights as officers swarmed a location along Michigan Avenue and Springwells around 7 a.m.

Also at the scene was the Drug Enforcement Agency, K-9 police units and officers wearing tactical fatigues and helmets.

The focus for police was a business called Noble Access Security where multiple plainclothes officers could be seen inside.

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What we don't know:

It is unclear what the circumstances of the police situation were or why responding units were from Sterling Heights PD.

It is unclear if more arrests were carried out beyond the one that FOX 2's crew at the scene witnessed.

Stay with FOX 2 for more details on this developing story.

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