Canada tariffs latest: Retaliation list and Lake Ontario renaming

The Brief Canada announced retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. Tuesday amid an escalating trade war. President Trump announced over the weekend he planned to impose 50% tariffs on Canadian goods. Meanwhile, the president is saying he’s considering renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America."



The trade war between Canada and the United States continues to escalate.

Canada tariff latest

FILE - Trucks heading into the United States on the Gordie Howe International Bridge are pictured from the Canadian side in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on July 27, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/ Xinhua via Getty Images)

The backstory:

The Trump administration imposed 50% tariffs over the weekend on Canadian goods following the collapse of trade negotiations.

President Donald Trump intensified the confrontation Monday, telling Canadian leaders to "fall in line" or face consequences "far WORSE" than existing tariffs and threatening new 50% tariffs on Canadian vehicles, auto parts and steel.

Presently:

On Tuesday, Canada struck back and announced retaliatory tariffs. More than 700 U.S.-made products are on Canada's tariffs list, hitting everyday purchases such as:

Seafood

Dairy products including cheese

Clothing

Cosmetics

Toilet paper

Furniture

Clothing and apparel

Appliances

Certain steel and aluminum derivatives

Timeline:

The tariffs on American steel, dairy products, appliances, farm equipment, pulp and paper and electronics take effect Sept. 8 at rates of 15%, 25% and 50%, with Canada matching the corresponding U.S. tariff rate on each product.

What they're saying:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney accused Washington of trying to subordinate Canada and said U.S. demands during the failed talks showed that Americans wanted to "destroy our major industries."

Canadian officials said the goal is not to raise revenue but to protect Canadian companies and reduce U.S. imports.

RELATED: Trump may rename Lake Ontario to 'Lake America' amid trade standoff with Canada

Lake Ontario renaming

Meanwhile:

On Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. was giving "serious consideration" to renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America" in that we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer.

Such a change would be reminiscent of the Republican president’s unilateral action last year by executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. tariff war escalates amid negotiations with Trump

Michiganders affected

Local perspective:

Michiganders and Canadians in Windsor, Ontario, are keeping a close eye on the trade and tariff war.