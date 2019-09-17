2 shot, 1 killed off-campus of Eastern Michigan University
A shooting has been reported off-campus near Eastern Michigan University, the school said in a statement.
Man with cystic fibrosis fights to recover from double lung transplant
They lost one son to complications from cystic fibrosis - now their other son is in the hospital facing his own challenges because of the disease.
Woman arrested for stabbing at Brighton laundromat
Brighton police say that the woman stabbed two people and attempted to stab a third at the Tubs & Tumblers Coin Laundry near W. Grand River and Cross Street.
Preparing your pet for a new baby
Bringing home a new baby is exciting for you and your family - but it can be confusing and even a little scary for your dog.
As demand rises, Wayne woman who delivers pet food to those on fixed incomes is seeking donations
Jackie Olweean has run Krissy's Pantry for two years. Run out of her spare bedroom, the good Samaritan delivers the pet food to low income families, seniors and disabled people. However with a rising reputation has come an increase in demand. Already running almost on donations from rescues and the community, she's in need of more supplies.
Grandmother shot inside her Detroit home during break-in
A grandmother was shot by intruders inside her Detroit home Monday night.
44-year-old who bit woman's ear off could be charged with two 10-year felonies
Oakland County Sheriff deputies came upon a crime scene one sergeant is describing as a "once in a lifetime" incident. A woman's ear and parts of her face had been bitten off by another woman who she had invited over for drinks. The woman could be charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to maim - both 10-year felonies.
Teen suspects wanted for shooting grandmother inside Detroit home
A devastating phone call about her own mother, 50-year-old Marilyn Taylor delivered by one of Ashley's kids.
Jay Dunn has Dystonia, which cause his muscles to cramp and twist. He's now campaigning for a cure
Dystonia is a movement disorder that causes muscles to twist and cramp. While doctors don't know why the disease happens, they believe it's a miscommunication between the brain and the body. Jay Dunn, who started to showcase symptoms of Dystonia when he was just 6 is now fundraising for a cure. The campaign is called the 5 Dollar Cure and you may have seen it advertised on an I-696 billboard. You can help by donating $5.
Ex-Macomb County teacher gets probation for abusing special needs kids
A former Macomb County teacher who abused students with special needs will not spend a day in jail.
Troy company works with larger companies to help employees pay college debt
Do you think your employer would help you pay off your student loans? It may seem like a pipe dream for those of us with thousands of dollars in debt, but a Michigan company is hoping to help make that happen.
10,000 counselors and 150,000 clients with mental health issues could be impacted by new proposal
Licensed Professional Counselors maintain a vital role in helping people struggling with PTSD, anxiety, depression or other mental illnesses. However, many of those professionals are worried the scope of their work could be changed with a new proposal in Michigan's licensing department. They're asking residents to call state reps to curb the proposal
