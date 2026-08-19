The Brief Twenty-two people were taken into custody in connection with a tense demonstration in Dearborn on Tuesday. Anti-Islam activist Jake Lang's ‘Christian Crusade’ protest was attended by religious extremists and Nazi sympathizers. While the majority of those in attendance were peaceful, Dearborn police said those that "engaged in unlawful conduct" were arrested and could face misdemeanor charges.



Dearborn police made 22 arrests during yesterday's ‘Christian Crusade’ demonstration headed by anti-Islam activist Jake Lang before the city's weekly council meeting.

On an evening when skirmishes between protesters took place and riot police were deployed for crowd control in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library on Michigan Avenue, law enforcement said they were mostly successful in balancing freedom of speech with community safety.

A day later, after the dust had settled, chief Issa Shahin said the department's officers "met a challenging and rapidly evolving situation with the professionalism this community expects, keeping everyone safe, protecting the constitutional rights of those who came to be heard."

Arrests during Dearborn protests

A news release from Dearborn police says 22 people were taken into custody amid tense exchanges on Tuesday.

Big picture view:

While the majority of those who attended the demonstration acted peacefully, police said several individuals "engaged in unlawful conduct and required police intervention."

The actions would not be tolerated, Dearborn police warned ahead of the demonstration, and said officers "maintained a consistent enforcement posture."

Those arrested ranged in age from 18 to 64 years old. Many were residents of areas from across the state, as well as in New York and Tennessee.

READ MORE: Amid anti-Islam Dearborn protests, mayor stresses unity, tells residents 'You belong here'

Dearborn protest arrestees could face charges

Many of those taken into custody will face a variety of misdemeanor charges that range from breach of peace, disorderly conduct, and more.

Local perspective:

Before the city council meeting took place, city officials had pleaded with residents to stay away from the demonstration. Civil rights groups encouraged many to "not take the bait" due to the extremist views of those in attendance.

The city council meeting began as scheduled and concluded without incident.

Police ‘grateful’ for help from law enforcement partners

What they're saying:

"We are beyond grateful for the efforts of our law enforcement partners on the state, local, and federal levels. They mobilized alongside our officers to contain a very complicated public safety scenario. Our entire community thanks their assistance," said Shahin.

Related article

The backstory:

Dearborn became the epicenter of religious extremism when Nazi sympathizers, Christian Nationalists, and anti-Islam agitators gathered Tuesday evening.

Dearborn became the epicenter of religious extremism when Nazi sympathizers, Christian Nationalists, and anti-Islam agitators gathered Tuesday evening.

At the meeting, Lang made incendiary claims during a public comment period about white Christians being replaced in the city.

Lang and Detroit pastor Lorenzo Sewell hatched the so-called Crusader March as a gathering of anti-Muslim protesters, saying America is a Christian country.