Cancer survivor raises money for research at Motor City Mile Swim

The Motor City Mile swim is back for its 5th year. Swimmers are gearing up to hit the waters in the name of cancer research.

"They will swim half a mile, a mile, or two miles. It depends what their preference is," said Julie Brabbs, Chief Administrative Officer, U of M Rogel Cancer Center.

Swim Across America has been hosting organized charity swims in support of cancer research since 1987.

"It just sort of took off. The first year was fun learning a lot - learning what the swim was like, what it would be like at Belle Isle," she said.

It’s work that’s near and dear to Julie Brabbs heart. Not only is she the executive director of University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center, she herself was diagnosed with cancer back in 2015.

"That feeling of everything suddenly just skidding to a halt, and you don’t know about the future or plans but then you learn to live with that," Brabbs said on her feelings after being disgnosed.

Julie’s been fighting every day since and using her unique perspective and personal experience to help find a cure. Although she won’t be swimming, she has raised more money for this year’s swim than any other individual - $13,000 and counting.

"The physical therapy is hard, trying to regain nerve control. Nerves that control part of my legs that have been paralyzed it’s hard. Sometimes you want to just give up," she said.

But Julie is no quitter.

The goal? To raise $100,000.so far they’re at around $70,000.

"Our return on investment at Swim Across America and Rogel Cancer Center is to give funds to researchers and see that fuel the reach to get a bigger grant," she said. "Research doesn’t always work right and that’s why it’s research. They have to keep trying different things."

For details on how to participate and or donate CLICK HERE.