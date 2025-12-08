Carbohydrates and your energy level - an expert explains

Find yourself craving carbohydrates, especially when you're tired? There’s a reason for that.

Carbs are the go-to source of energy for our bodies.

Dig deeper:

"Think of carbohydrates like the engine in a car," said Teresa Eury, Cleveland Clinic. "If you don't have the engine, you're really not going to run too well. Your body tries to slow down if you don't get enough carbohydrates and then will start using sources that are non-carbohydrate related so it can make that glucose for the brain's main source of energy."

So what exactly counts as carbs? It turns out there are lots of foods that fall into that category.

It can be starches and sugars and even high fiber foods. Some of course, are better than others.

On the nice list, fruits, whole grains and starchy vegetables.



When it comes to the naughty list, you've got cookies, sugary drinks and white bread.



And while you can a few things off the naughty list - these foods give us a quick boost of energy that doesn’t last and can spark even more cravings.

Pairing healthy carbs with other nutritious foods can help curb cravings as well.

"You also want to add some protein. protein helps keep carbs sitting in your stomach a little bit longer," said Eury. "If we eat carbohydrates just by themselves, they tend to move out of our stomachs quicker, which makes you crave more and can also make you sleepy.

"So, you incorporate the protein, and you also add in a heart-healthy fat, like an avocado, and that will be a more balanced diet for you and help balance out your mood and help lessen your cravings."

Carb needs vary from person to person, but a good rule of thumb is to fill half your plate with fruits and veggies, a quarter with whole grains and a quarter with protein.