Missing Detroit 14-year-old last seen walking a dog several days ago

By FOX 2 News Staff and Connie Wynn
Published  March 8, 2026 8:15am EDT
Missing Persons
Dajanae Frazier, 14 (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The Brief

    • Dajanae Frazier, 14, went missing from Detroit's west side on Tuesday, March 3 when she left her residence to walk a dog.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police say 14-year-old Dajanae Frazier has been missing since Tuesday, March 3.

What we know:

She was last seen leaving her residence to walk a dog in the 19400 block of Biltmore St. She was wearing a pink shirt, black pants and black boots.

Frazier has black hair with red braids and brown eyes. She is between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs approximately 100 to 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

The Source: Information from the Detroit Police Department was cited for this story.

