Missing Detroit 14-year-old last seen walking a dog several days ago

article

The Brief Dajanae Frazier, 14, went missing from Detroit's west side on Tuesday, March 3 when she left her residence to walk a dog. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.



Detroit Police say 14-year-old Dajanae Frazier has been missing since Tuesday, March 3.

What we know:

She was last seen leaving her residence to walk a dog in the 19400 block of Biltmore St. She was wearing a pink shirt, black pants and black boots.

Frazier has black hair with red braids and brown eyes. She is between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs approximately 100 to 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.