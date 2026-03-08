Missing Detroit 14-year-old last seen walking a dog several days ago
article
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police say 14-year-old Dajanae Frazier has been missing since Tuesday, March 3.
What we know:
She was last seen leaving her residence to walk a dog in the 19400 block of Biltmore St. She was wearing a pink shirt, black pants and black boots.
Frazier has black hair with red braids and brown eyes. She is between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs approximately 100 to 125 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
The Source: Information from the Detroit Police Department was cited for this story.